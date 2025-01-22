Home > Latest News > Netflix Hikes Prices As Subscribers, Stock Skyrocket

Netflix Hikes Prices As Subscribers, Stock Skyrocket

22 Jan 2025

Eight months after Netflix increased its prices for Australian subscribers, the streaming giant is following suit in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

The new slug comes on the back of Netflix revealing it has just experienced its biggest ever quarterly subscriber gain, outdoing massive jumps during Covid.

On the back of the news Netflix stock on the Nasdaq climbed in after hours trade from US$869.68 (A$1,386) to US$994.80 ($A1,586).

Live sporting events such as the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul boxing match and the competitive Squid Game. The latter sees “hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly”. 

Netflix added 18.9 million customers in the fourth quarter of 2024, easily outdoing forecasts and bringing the total number of subscribers globally to more than 300 million.

The previous best 13-week result was at the start of coronavirus-cum-Covid in the first quarter of 2020.

 

 

Revenue grew 16 percent to US$10.2 billion (A$16.25 billion) for Q4 2024. It was the biggest jump since 2021.

Revenue is predicted to continue growing strongly throughout 2025 on the back of increased prices and subscriber numbers.

The most popular US Netflix plan (standard) will rise from US$15.49 (A$24.69) monthly to US$17.99 (A$28.67).

A standard plan with ads will rise from US$6.99 (A$11.15) to US$7.99 (A$12.74) a month; a premium plan goes from US$22.99 (A$36.66) per month US$24.99 (A$39.85) per month.

Netflix subscription tiers in Australia.

Adding an extra member will now cost US$8.99 ($14.34), up from US$7.99 (A$12.74), and adding an additional member for the advertising-based plan will remain at US$6.99 (A$11.15) per month. 

In May 2024 Netflix increased its Australian prices by up to $3 per month.

A standard plan with ads (1080p full HD) went from $6.99 to $7.99; standard without ads (1080p full HD) went from $16.99 to $18.99; and Premium (4K Ultra HD + HDR) from $22.99 per month to $25.99 per month.

“As we add more entertainment value, then, of course, we can go back to our subscribers and ask them to pay a little bit more to keep that virtuous cycle moving,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said last year.



