Netflix is planning to capitalise on its array of hit shows by selling merchandise tied to Stranger Things and Squid Game, among other properties.

The streaming giant has teamed with Walmart, who will create a dedicated section of its online store to house the Netflix merchandise.

“We want to continue to meet fans wherever they are, whether that’s through our biggest online marketplace at Walmart, or the more boutique and curated Netflix.shop,” said Josh Simon, Netflix’s vice president of consumer products.

Simon explains how the merchandise won’t be held to any sales targets, being an extension of already-successful brands.

The real value is in reinforcing fan love for the shows and films they see on Netflix,” he said.

The merch includes a Stranger Things Bluetooth cassette player.

“It’s enhancing the big service that we have,” Netflix Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on a recent call with Wall Street analysts.

“The reason we’re doing them is to help the subscription service grow and be more important in people’s lives.”