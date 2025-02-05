Netflix is revamping its gaming offerings and cutting down on some of the games it previously planned to release as it adjusts its gaming portfolio to customer preferences.

The company has cancelled the release plans for six games that were previously bound for iOS and Android through its platform.

It will no longer bring Thirsty Suitors, Compass Point: West and Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game to its library, reported What’s On Netflix.

Also, three titles from Klei Entertainment: Don’t Starve Together, Lab Rat and Rotwood, will not release on the platform.

A Netflix spokesperson told Endgadget that the decision was “just a natural part of adjusting our portfolio as we learn more about what our members like.”

Most of the titles will proceed with launches on other platforms, including Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In October, Netflix shut down its Southern California-based video game studio, internally referred to as “Team Blue”.

The studio was reportedly working on a AAA multiplayer shooter game when the company decided to pull the plug.

AAA games refer to high-end games, usually made for consoles and gaming computers, and which can cost several hundred million dollars to develop due to their complexity as well as cinematic quality.

The games that Netflix is attempting to create can also be played on smartphones, tablets and TVs – where most of its consumers at present watch the company’s movies and shows.

Netflix is hosting AAA games from third-party companies. Last year, it added three such titles from Take-Two Interactive Software’s Grand Theft Auto series.

In July, the company appointed Epic Games’ former vice president, Alain Tascan, as the head of its games division.

Netflix now has 301.63 million subscribers worldwide, which gives it a large captive audience that it can target with the games on its platform.