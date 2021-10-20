HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Adds More Users Than Expected 

By | 20 Oct 2021

Business at Netflix is bombing and it is all thanks to South Korean thriller series Squid Game.

The company has already added 4.4 million new subscribers in the third quarter of the year beating it original forecast.

Viewers were flocking to the streaming platform with the return of popular series and new hits such as  the “Squid Game.”

The surge in subscribers brings the membership platform to a subscriber base of 213.6 million.

The company said it expects to add another 3.5 million memberships in the next quarter.

South Korean drama the “Squid Game” has been a great blessing for the streaming service who had also acknowledge the fact in a recent letter to investors.

It said that the show has become its most ever popular show, with 142 million households sampling the title and has been the number one program in 94 countries.

Earlier in the year, the company said that it would make its own video games as part of an effort to expand into new revenue streams.

The games would be made for mobile devices and some of them may feature characters from Netflix shows and movies which would be included at no extra cost its subscribers.

