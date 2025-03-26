Home > Latest News > Netflix Adds HDR10+, Enhancing Samsung TV Picture Quality

Netflix Adds HDR10+, Enhancing Samsung TV Picture Quality

By | 26 Mar 2025
Netflix

Netflix has introduced HDR10+ support, improving picture quality for millions of subscribers – particularly those with Samsung TVs.

Samsung has backed HDR10+ for years as an open-source alternative to Dolby Vision, but until now, Netflix only offered HDR content in HDR10 or Dolby Vision. This left Samsung and other HDR10+ users without access to the format’s dynamic scene-by-scene enhancements.

With HDR10+ now rolling out across Netflix’s catalog – including originals and films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and No Hard Feelings – users with compatible devices can enjoy richer, more precise HDR visuals. Currently, HDR10+ accounts for 50% of Netflix’s eligible viewing hours, with full support expected by the end of the year.

Netflix is also using the AV1 codec, a more efficient video format poised to surpass H.264/AVC in usage.

To access HDR10+, viewers need a Netflix Premium subscription and an HDR10+/AV1-compatible device. Dolby Vision users remain unaffected, as Netflix continues to support both formats, defaulting to Dolby Vision when available.

With Apple TV+, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video already offering HDR10+, Netflix’s move ensures broader access to high-quality HDR streaming across a wide range of devices.



