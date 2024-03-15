Google has revealed over the next few days, Nest Cam users will be able to view and download recorded clips, as well as scroll through event timelines via the new Google Home web portal.

Previously, livestreams were able to be viewed here, however, anything that happened prior, had to be viewed via the Google Home app.

Additionally, the company is set to introduce the ability to create custom clips from recorded footage on both the web and app, meaning the full functionality of Nest Cams will be on its own platform.

One thing to note is that these features require a Nest Aware subscription.

Back in 2021, Google initially promised to bring web view to its cameras, but this didn’t materialise until 2022.

From then, it was limited to live view, was only available for newer Google Nest Cams, and the user had to sign up for Google’s public preview.

The interface is now coming out of public preview, and will be available to everyone, however, the preview will still exist as a way to test new features before they roll out.

Owners of Nest Cams purchased before 2021, were able to view live and recorded footage at home.nest.com, but only a live view was visible in Google’s interface.

Nest Cam users can now take advantage of a larger screen, and an enhanced clip-making option. It remains unclear which older Nest Cams will work, but it’s likely all newer Nest Cams, and older ones transferred to the Google Home app will work.

Google Home for web will also allow picture in picture viewing.

The company’s blog post says the custom clips feature, which allows the user to choose a start and end time from any recording and turn it into a clip, will be rolling out over the next few weeks for both the web and Google Home app.

It will come to Nest Cam (indoor, wired, second gen), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired, second gen), Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cam Indoor (first gen) and Nest Cam Outdoor (first gen).