Rising coffee prices and cost-of-living pressures are driving Australian consumers away from cafes toward home brewing, with instant coffee experiencing significant growth as barista-made cups approach $7, according to Nestle Australia.

Martin Brown, Australian general manager for Nestle’s coffee division, reports that Nescafe Gold has become the fastest-growing coffee brand in the market with over 10% growth.

The shift reflects consumers seeking affordable alternatives while maintaining quality expectations during challenging economic conditions.

Coffee bean prices have reached historic highs, with arabica varieties climbing above US$3.50 per pound to 50-year peaks and robusta beans hitting levels not seen since the late 1970s.

Arabica prices have increased by more than 60% in 2024 alone, while robusta prices have doubled due to poor growing conditions and supply chain disruptions.

“Australians are even more in love with coffee, but prices have risen to address unprecedented increases in commodities, and these are changing the format we choose to drink,” Brown told The Australian.

“We are drinking more soluble coffee, and we are drinking more premium choices of instant coffee.”

More than 60% of home coffee consumption involves instant varieties, with consumers gravitating toward premium options rather than compromising on taste.

Cappuccino mixes represent the fastest-growing segment, offering quality cafe-style drinks for under 50 cents compared to $7-8 cafe equivalents.

A significant trend among younger consumers involves coffee concentrates, small bottles of concentrated liquid for homemade iced coffee preparations.

The category includes flavours like vanilla and caramel, allowing customisation while delivering iced coffee for 85-90 cents versus $7-8 cafe prices.

“In the last six months, the biggest new trend ‘in home’ is coffee concentrate,” Brown said.

“It is giving younger drinkers that chance to customise an iced coffee to suit their taste.”

Brown expects global coffee supply deficits to shift toward surplus during 2026, potentially moderating price pressures across the industry.

He emphasised that strong cafe culture remains important for driving home consumption trends, describing the relationship as complementary rather than competitive.

Despite current challenges, Brown views Australia’s coffee culture as resilient, noting that consumers maintain quality expectations even when trading down from expensive cafe formats to instant alternatives.

The shift toward premium instant varieties and innovative formats like concentrates demonstrates adaptation rather than abandonment of coffee consumption habits.

The trend reflects broader consumer behaviour during economic uncertainty, where households seek to maintain lifestyle preferences through more affordable alternatives without sacrificing quality or enjoyment.