HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief

NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief

By | 29 Jul 2021
, ,

NBN Co says it has still not decided whether to provide relief for retail internet providers including Telstra, Optus and TPG Telecom during the current lockdowns.

The telcos appealed directly to the Federal Government to force NBN Co to reinstate pandemic capacity discounts to avoid network congestion.

An NBN Co spokesperson told CDN it sees a larger than normal increase in data demand during the first week of any lockdown, with data demand then stabilising and reducing as restrictions ease.

“We are closely monitoring this dynamic situation and considering our options on how we can work with Retail Service Providers to ensure all Australians are well supported during this time,” the spokesperson said.

NBN Co said national data demand across the NBN peaked at 20.39 Terabytes on the evening of Saturday 17 July, an increase of approximately 8 percent week on week.

During the last seven days, however, daily and evening data demand had subsided from the peak of last weekend, the spokesperson said.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Boost Mobile 10 Year Deal With Telstra & Cheap Prime Signage
Telstra Allocates $75m To Regional Connectivity
CBA Eyes Move Into Telco Territory
Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off
Optus Commercial Breaches Ad Standards
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
Investors Concerned Over China Tech Crackdown
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
Openpay Is Planning US Launch
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations
Industry Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
Data Breach Costs Up 10pc, Lagging Pandemic Changes
Cybersecurity
/
July 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their...
Read More