Navman has launched its most advanced dash cam range to date for 2025, introducing cutting-edge technology designed to enhance vehicle safety, protection, and value.

Leading the release is the MiVue True 4K PRO Surround, the company’s first-ever three-camera dash cam, offering comprehensive front, rear, and side coverage in a compact two-unit system.

The MiVue True 4K PRO Surround captures true 4K Ultra HD footage with an 8MP front-facing camera, while a secondary unit houses a rear-facing and an interior-facing camera with a 170-degree field of view to monitor side windows.

With SmartBox compatibility, the system supports smart parking modes, motion detection from all angles, and event recording, even when parked.

Real-time safety features include lane departure, forward and rear collision warnings, and speed zone alerts. The device retails at $529 and includes a 128GB microSD card.

Navman has also introduced two new mid-range models, the MiVue True 4K, and MiVue True 4K DC, bringing true 4K resolution at 30fps with STARVIS technology and 8MP sensors to a wider audience.

Both models are equipped with GPS, a 3-Axis G-Sensor, Wi-Fi sharing, and super capacitor support for high-heat durability.

The MiVue True 4K is priced at $279 and the dual camera version at $349, both bundled with a 64GB microSD card.

For value-conscious drivers, Navman has released the MiVue 270 Safety, a feature-rich entry-level dash cam priced at $179.

It records in 2.5K Quad HD at 30fps using a 4MP sensor and offers key ADAS safety alerts such as lane departure and forward collision warnings.

It also includes GPS-tagged footage, safety camera notifications, and optional parking monitoring via SmartBox.

Expanding its range for motorcyclists, Navman has introduced the MiVue Rider DC Helmet Camera.

This dual-camera unit offers 2.5K Quad HD front and rear recording, automatic activation via magnetic helmet sensors, and a weatherproof IP67 rating.

It includes a 4.5-hour battery and allows footage sharing and GPS export through the MiVue Pro Companion app.

It retails for $349.

All devices in the new 2025 range are backed by a two-year warranty and are available through major retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, as well as online at www.navman.com.au.

SmartBox accessories are sold separately for $59 plus installation.

Navman, which has won Canstar Blue’s dash cam award twice, continues to invest heavily in research and development to provide Australian drivers with reliable, high-quality dash cam technology.