Smart LED lighting company Nanoleaf announced the expansion of its selection of Matter-enabled smart home gadgets with four new products. Two are included in the Essentials lineup, and the other two are stylish table lamps designed in partnership with Umbra.

The Essentials catalogue from Nanoleaf now will add two new products, the Matter GU10 and the Recessed Downlight, which both support Matter over Thread. This allows users to choose from millions of colours, set schedules, and create scenes additionally, the Downlight has a slim design that can easily fit into existing 4-inch recessed light holes.

The Umbra collaboration includes a Smart Lamp Collection comprising the Cono Portable Lamp and Cup Lamp, which the makers say offer a unique “fusion of technology and thoughtful design.”

The Cono Portable Lamp can display over 16 million colours and has a five-hour battery life. It also has an adjustable design that lets you point it to the ceiling, walls, or the surface below.

For the Cup Smart Lamp, its base can store pens, charging cables, scissors, or any other small items loitering in homes, adding to clutter. Like the Cono, the lamp also has 16 million colours and can be controlled using Matter.

All new items are available for preorder in the U.S., but Australian pricing and availability have yet to be stated.