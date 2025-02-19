Nanoleaf whose smart lighting solutions are available at JB Hi-Fi is permanently dropping prices on several of its most popular products.

The company has termed its latest move as a SmarterLife pricing initiative that aims to bring higher cost products to a more accessible point.

The company has been working with both the manufacturing and supply chain teams for the past two years on this initiative that has now resulted in an approximately 36% price reduction for select items, reported Digital Trends.

For now, the price drops have been announced for the US market, although similar reductions are tipped to be passed on to Australian consumers soon.

The price cuts are being applied to more than 50 products and kits including Shapes, Lines, Elements, and Blocks smart lights.

For example, the Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit in Australia is priced at A$429 in JB Hi-Fi, and has already seen A$78.7 shaved off the same product in the US market.

The Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack costs A$99 in JB Hi-Fi and has got a A$31 price cut, while the Shapes Triangles & Mini Triangles Smarter Kit which currently costs A$249 in JB Hi-Fi has seen a sizeable A$141 price cut in the US.

The latest price reductions allows Nanoleaf to compete with more affordable brands such as Govee.

“The economic climate has made affordability a key concern for many consumers,” said Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO & Co-Founder.

“At Nanoleaf, we believe that lighting should be an extraordinary everyday experience, not just a luxury. Innovation and technology has always been at the heart of what we do, so we knew it was imperative that lower prices did not mean lower quality. We’ve had to completely reoptimize our company structures as a whole the past two years.”