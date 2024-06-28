NAD has revealed its new C 700 V2 BluOS Streaming Amplifier that now offers an upgraded DAC, Dolby Digital compatibility, surround sound capability, and a new phono input.

One of the major upgrades that it has over its predecessor is that the C 700 V2 has a new ESS Sabre ES9028 DAC. The V1 model had a lower-grade ES9010 DAC, compared to NAD’s flagship streaming amplifier, the M1.

Now, with the ES9028 chip, the two streamers have reached parity as far as their decoding capability is concerned.

NAD has carried over the HybridDigital UcD integrated amplifier technology from the V1 into the latest amplifier.

As far as audio quality is concerned, NAD says that the new amplifier has the ability to switch between stereo and up to 4.1 Dolby Digital surround sound.

The C 700 V2 still only has binding posts for two passive speakers, so the two rear channels must be provided via a set of BluOS compatible wireless speakers.

Also, the V2 model is compatible with Dirac Live. With a Dirac Live licence, you can connect an optional calibration microphone to the V2. Using the Dirac app, you can then tune your system according to your preferences. Up to five Dirac Live profiles can be stored on the V2.

The V2 also get a phono input in its rear panel that’s compatible with turntables equipped with moving magnet (MM) phono cartridges.

The V2, like the V1, has up to 24-bit/192kHz decoding, MQA decoding and rendering, voice control via Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, two-way Bluetooth with aptX HD, AirPlay 2, Spotify and Tidal Connect, and a five-inch glass HD display for displaying album art.

The NAD C 700 V2 goes on sale in late August, though the exact launch date and availability in Australia is yet to be confirmed. Expect it to be priced at around the A$2,400 mark.