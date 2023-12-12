Netflix has said it will be livestreaming a tennis match between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and current World No.#2 Carlos Alcaraz on March 3rd.

“The Netflix Slam” will mark the company’s latest jump into live sports following a celebrity golf tournament in November.

Streaming live sports via Big Tech firms has seen a growth in viewership in recent years. Amazon Prime has gained the rights to the US Thursday Night Football, and Apple TV now hosts US Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer.

The Nadal-Alcaraz match, which will be hosted by MGM Resorts International, will take place in Las Vegas, with more matches and players to be announced later.

The transition into live sports by Big Tech has also challenged free-to-air TV companies.

Netflix has claimed it doesn’t intend on competing for sports rights. Finance Chief Spencer Neumann said in September it was hard to see a return on billions of dollars of investment into live sports.

Instead, it’s been reported the company wants to focus on “sports shoulder programming,” which is companion content including the ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ documentary series, where hopes lie of tapping into same audience base as live sports.

The Nadal-Alcaraz face-off will be streamed as a dual broadcast in English and Spanish, with tickets going on sale on Friday, and costing U$88. Australian pricing remains unknown.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas. I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.” Rafael Nadal said.

Carlos Alcaraz added, “I’m honoured and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”