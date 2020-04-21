Myer Rehire 2,000 Staff After Easter Frenzy

Embattled department store, Myer, has reportedly rehired 2,000 staff members to address a surge in online orders over the Easter long weekend. It comes just weeks after standing down 10,000 workers and temporarily closing down stores.

As previously reported, Myer Easter long weekend sales soared a whopping 800%, prompting over 2,000 workers to assist with online fulfilment. The retailer has warned “deliveries may take a little longer to reach you.”

The news comes as the iconic Aussie department store continues to shift its focus towards online shopping, with recent perks including free delivery for orders over $49 and a more lenient returns guideline.

Home electronics were among the best-selling categories during Myer’s ‘Easter Treats’ sale, catapulted by home-bound workers during self-isolation.

The retailer is committed to investing in customer service and consumer satisfaction as online competition continues heats up.

Myer has continued to progress its turnaround strategy over the last two years, following significant criticism from majority shareholder, Solomon Lew, over former management. Several internal executive positions have since been replaced under the reins of new CEO – and former House of Fraser boss – John King who was appointed in 2018.