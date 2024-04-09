Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the development of AI will be smarter than humans within the next two years.

The remarks were made during an interview on X spaces. “If you define AGI (artificial general intelligence) as smarter than the smartest human, I think it’s probably next year, within two years,” Musk said when asked about the timeline for development of AGI.

In an exchange with Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest of its kind in the world, Musk noted that AI was constrained by the availability of electricity.

Towards the end of last year, Musk unveiled Grok an AI chatbot from his xAI startup, that is “modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and is “intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask.”

Musk told Tangen, that the next version of Grok was expected to be trained by May. A lack of advanced chips was hampering the training of Grok’s version 2 model.

Musk noted that training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, adding that the Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, but earlier this year sued OpenAI and its chief executive officer Sam Altman, alleging that they have led the firm to “radically depart from its original mission” by prioritising profit over humanity.

OpenAI has raised more than A$16.64 billion to date, with a secondary stock sale recently valuing the firm at more than A$121.04 billion.

Media reports have indicated that xAI startup is looking at raising between A$1.51 billion and A$4.54 billion in cash from outside investors at a valuation that could range between A$15.13 billion and A$30.26 billion.