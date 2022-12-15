HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Musk Bans Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet

By | 15 Dec 2022

Weeks after declaring his newly-purchased toy Twitter a bastion of free speech, Elon Musk issued a temporary ban to ElonJet, an account that tracks the flights of his private jet.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk tweeted on November 6.

Seems Musk has strayed from this commitment, with @ElonJet now banned from Twitter.

This isn’t Musk going back on its word, exactly. Twitter has updated its private information and media policy to prohibit account that share live location information.

However, after mass condemnation, Twitter reinstated the account, and clarified that “you can still share your own live location on Twitter. Tweets that share someone else’s historical (not same-day) location information are also not prohibited by this policy.”

The account will still be able to share the location of Musk’s private jet, but with a 24-hour delay.

The account has long been a bugbear of Elon Musk’s.

In January, he DMed the creator of the account, offering him $5,000 to delete it, but was denied.

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” @ElonJet responded.

Musk didn’t, however, meet the higher price – and instead resorted to buying the entire platform.



