Elon Musk has confirmed in a filing made today that he will serve as the CEO and sole director of Twitter.

This marks the fifth company Musk is heading up, on top of space company Space X, electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla, and tunneling firm The Boring Company.

“The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou,” Musk said in the filing.

This comes after he immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde upon taking ownership of the company.

Later he tweeted that the dissolution of the board is temporary, suggesting he doesn’t plan to pilot Twitter alone.