Home > Brands > Murdoch, Journos Seek Bits Of The Action As AAP Crumbles

Murdoch, Journos Seek Bits Of The Action As AAP Crumbles

By | 10 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp is looking at setting up an internal newswire service to produce extra content for its newspapers, Web sites and Fox Sports, following the impending demise of the national news agency Australian Associated Press (AAP), according to an Australian newspaper report.  (Given that the Oz is a Murdoch production, one would have to think the report is well-based).

The Nine Network is also considering launching its own breaking-news services, the report says. And other reports say current AAP subscribers (mostly country newspapers, but also including the likes of Guardian Australia and Verizon Media) are discussing plans to pool resources in a bid to replace AAP when it closes in June.

AAP has been widely used by Australian news outlets, across the nation – including many country-based operations – as a highly respected source of Australian and Asia-Pacific news items. Those outlets may find it hard to replace the well-regarded AAP service.

According to The Australian report, News Corp is expected to hire about 30 journos, including AAP’s court reporters and some sports writers. 

AAP chief executive Bruce Davidson has reportedly confirmed that he plans to join a new private business that aims to take over AAP’s fact-checking business and other parts of its editorial services. – DF

 

