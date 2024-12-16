Home > Latest News > Multiple ‘Scenarios’ With New BenQ 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Multiple ‘Scenarios’ With New BenQ 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

By | 16 Dec 2024

BenQ is promising a “premium built-in speaker solution delivering studio-quality sound” with its new 27-inch 4K BenQ Premium Monitor (EW2790U).

The 5W speakers have six audio modes, tuned for different types of content including cinema, games and music.

The monitor has 4K resolution and 95 per cent P3 colour coverage.

A “scenario hotkey” allows you to switch between optimised monitor settings, while you can tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust the height of the monitor. 

Audio on the EW2790U｜27” 4K BenQ Premium Monitor.

BenQ says its AI Contrast technology “intelligently adjusts the contrast according to the displayed content, without impacting other areas of the image”.

“This dynamic adjustment brings out every detail, delivering an exceptional visual experience. Enjoy the perfect blend of AI Contrast and HDR content for stunning, captivating visuals without losing the details in dark areas.”

“Standard scenario” has a sound profile designed to reduce background noise during online meetings.

“Game scenario” has a specially tuned colour profile for gaming, enhanced audio for clearer footsteps, and three HDMI ports.

 

EW2790U｜27” 4K BenQ Premium Monitor.

Meanwhile, “video scenario” promises “exquisite visuals and stereo sound, maintaining crystal-clear dialogue”.

EW2790U has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and three HDMI ports.

The low blue light panel is designed to reduce eye strain and the Brightness Intelligence Gen2, adjusts screen brightness and colour temperature based on ambient lighting.

The monitor has just been released into the Chinese market with a price of 3,799 yuan ($A820).

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
BenQ Launches New 27-Inch 2K 100Hz Monitor
BenQ Launches Two New Projectors For Gaming
New Laser Gaming Projectors Launched By BenQ
BenQ Unveils Its Most Expensive Home Theatre Projector To Date
New BenQ 4K Gaming Projector Expands Global Availability
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon X Plus
Retailers Getting High Qualcomm AI Notebook Returns Claims Interim Intel CEO
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/
TikTok, Down Winds The Clock
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/
Google News App Redesigned
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/
ASIC Sues HSBC Australia Over Failure To Protect Customers From Scams
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/
Apple Tipped To Be Working On 19-Inch Foldable Device
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon X Plus
Retailers Getting High Qualcomm AI Notebook Returns Claims Interim Intel CEO
Latest News
/
December 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Intel’s interim co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus has come out swinging at archrival Qualcomm in the battle over AI PC’s. Speaking...
Read More