BenQ is promising a “premium built-in speaker solution delivering studio-quality sound” with its new 27-inch 4K BenQ Premium Monitor (EW2790U).

The 5W speakers have six audio modes, tuned for different types of content including cinema, games and music.

The monitor has 4K resolution and 95 per cent P3 colour coverage.

A “scenario hotkey” allows you to switch between optimised monitor settings, while you can tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust the height of the monitor.

BenQ says its AI Contrast technology “intelligently adjusts the contrast according to the displayed content, without impacting other areas of the image”.

“This dynamic adjustment brings out every detail, delivering an exceptional visual experience. Enjoy the perfect blend of AI Contrast and HDR content for stunning, captivating visuals without losing the details in dark areas.”

“Standard scenario” has a sound profile designed to reduce background noise during online meetings.

“Game scenario” has a specially tuned colour profile for gaming, enhanced audio for clearer footsteps, and three HDMI ports.

Meanwhile, “video scenario” promises “exquisite visuals and stereo sound, maintaining crystal-clear dialogue”.

EW2790U has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and three HDMI ports.

The low blue light panel is designed to reduce eye strain and the Brightness Intelligence Gen2, adjusts screen brightness and colour temperature based on ambient lighting.

The monitor has just been released into the Chinese market with a price of 3,799 yuan ($A820).