Acclaimed PC giant MSI has announced it is launching the award-winning Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip convertible laptops, which were first unveiled at CES 2021.

The notebooks, which were awarded gongs at CES 2021, are aimed at business professionals needing versatile mobile workstations.

MSI’s Summit E13 Flip Evo is a 2-in-1 notebook with a stunning gold colour scheme, designed with both aesthetics and power in mind.

The 13-inch laptop, which weighs 1.35kg, ships with a 16:10 screen ratio, features an ergonomic 360-degree hinge and is powered by Intel’s 11th-Gen Core i7 processor.

MSI says the E13 Flip Evo offers up to 20 hours battery life and is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for fast and stable network access.

Perfect for remote workers, the E13 Flip Evo also has productivity boosters such as the Thunderbolt 4 for quick-charging plus a sophisticated webcam with MSI’s AI Noise Cancellation and Noise Reduction CAM.

Next up in MSI’s Summit range is the twin laptop Summit E16 Flip, a larger 15-inch convertible laptop with a stunning ink-black design.

This slightly larger-screen model has all the features of the E13 Flip Evo, including the addition of the latest NVIDIA graphics for heavy computing.

The E16 Flip also ships with MSI’s exclusive new thermal design Dynamic Cooler Boost to help with long periods of use and the system only produces 35dB of sound even when the CPU is under full load.

Pricing will start at $2,399, with availability slated for all major CE retailers including JB Hi-Fi.

Also released alongside the Summit line-up of laptops is MSI’s USB-C Docking Station Gen 2 and the CES 2021 innovation award-winning MSI Pen.

The next-generation docking station can connect up to three displays and has up to 100W of power output.

Meanwhile, the MSI Pen is designed to be just like a fountain pen with an all-metal design. It has 4096-level pressure sensitivity and is equipped with MPP2.0 technology for a more stable connection.

The exclusive stylus can also be transformed into a presentation remote and has customisable functions via MSI Pen Control.