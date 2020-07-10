MSI and Ubisoft will jointly be hosting the first fully digital digital showcase – Ubisoft Forward – on 13th July at 5am AEST. Attendees will be given the latest gaming news, product reveals, and more.

“The cooperation between MSI and Ubisoft in gaming over the years is amazing. The introduction of innovative light and sound technologies makes the gameplay more diverse, bringing all gamers more immersive experience while playing games,” said Sam Chern, VP of Marketing at MSI.

“As the global pandemic is still unstable, we encourage all gamers to stay at home with MSI and Ubisoft, watch the live streaming of Ubisoft Forward, and keep healthy.”

Anyone can watch the Ubisoft Forward show at Ubisoft.com/r/msi_fwds (13th July 5am AEST).

“Over the years, MSI and Ubisoft have developed a natural synergy, allowing us to offer amazing gaming experiences to PC players,” said Rose-Marie Nargaud, Associate Director of Technological Partnerships at Ubisoft. “We are thrilled to celebrate our shared passion for games and gamers at the occasion of Ubisoft Forward.”