Chinese gaming hardware marker MSI has just launched three new gaming monitors.

The new gaming monitors are a part of its Esports Series.

Two out of the three monitors will be featuring Quantum Dot technology that aims to offer an improved gaming experience.

These new gaming monitors will also include the Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD.

The QD technology monitors would offer improved colour performance during usage.

All three models would feature an IPS panel on either a 32 inch or 34-inch display.

The screen also features a high resolution, high refresh rate, next generation console compatibility, gaming intelligence, and other gamer-oriented features.

At the moment the company has yet to announce the pricing for these new modules nor its availability.

So, watch this space!