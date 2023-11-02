In preparation for CES 2024, MSI has revealed some highly anticipated products two months early, including four QD-OLED gaming monitors, set for launch in January.

There is a 32-inch 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 27-inch 1,440p display with a 360Hz refresh rate. These two sizes mirror the recently teased Alienware QD-OLED monitors, which are also expected at CES 2024.

The difference is, MSI has revealed more details on its panels, including supporting up to 90W USB-C power delivery, and an MSI Console Mode, accounting for the resolution and refresh rate options on Xbox Series X and PS5.

There’s also MSI OLED Care 2.0 which is said to significantly reduce the risk of OLED burn-in.

Pricing has yet to be unveiled for either display, however, just over a month ago, leaks surfaced details MSI’s upcoming displays, suggesting they’ve been in development for a while.

The 4K model is what gamers have been searching for over the last year. There have been a few OLED monitors revealed this year, however displays, including LG’s UltraGear OLED 27 are locked to 1,440p.

MSI, Alienware, and Dough have provided three confirmed 4K QD-OLED monitors, set to launch within the next few months.

The company also has two other QD-OLED displays, confirmed for launch on January 6th, 2024. One is a 34-inch ultrawide display with a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 1,800R curve. It appears to be using the same panel as Alienware’s 34 QD-OLED, as well as recent displays like Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8.

The other model is a 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 1,800R curve. It’s similar in size to Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9, however is locked to a 144Hz refresh rate. It was first unveiled during last year’s CES.

MSI is the first to confirm new QD-OLED displays will be showcased at CES 2024, however Alienware has also teased two displays, and ASUS announced three QD-OLED displays back in August, meaning the event will likely see a load of new displays.