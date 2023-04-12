Computer tech company MSI, whose products are widely sold in major Australian retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, is the latest corporation to be hit with a cyberattack.

The Taiwanese company claims “no significant impact” came from the attack, which came as China mounted a major show of force against Taiwan over Easter.

However large amounts of data are captured from Australian users of MSI PCs — in particular from gamers where the company has a strong product offering.

In a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the company wrote: “After detecting some information systems being attacked by hackers, MSI’s IT department has initiated information security defense mechanism and recovery procedures. The Company also has reported the anomaly to the relevant government authorities.”

There were no further details as to the timing or severity of the attack, nor if any user data was stolen.

“The Company is also enhancing the information security control measures of its network and infrastructure to ensure data security,” MSI wrote.

MSI also published a public statement warning customers to beware when upgrading.

“MSI urges users to obtain firmware/BIOS updates only from its official website, and not to use files from sources other than the official website,” the statement reads.

“MSI is committed to protecting the data security and privacy of consumers, employees, and partners, and will continue to strengthen its cybersecurity architecture and management to maintain business continuity and network security in the future.”