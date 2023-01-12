HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MSI Delivers World's Most Powerful Gaming Laptop

By | 12 Jan 2023

MSI has revealed what it is being touted as the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, the mighty Titan GT77.

The Titan GT77HX sports a desktop-worthy processor: the latest Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor, and the option of a NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4090 with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and up to an incredible 128GB of DDR5 RAM.

A 17.3-inch mini-LED 4K display is the big selling point for true gamers, with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak of 1,000 nits of brightness, with DisplayHDR, and K-Zone local dimming.

A 99-watt battery is necessary given the Titan GT77’s power, as is the ‘Cooler Boost Titan’, with four fans and eight pipes (including a dedicated pipe for the VRAM) to keep your machine running at an optimal temperature.

Ports-wise, there is basically everything you need: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a miniDP port, an SD card reader, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone/mic jack.

The chassis is just 2.3cm, and the machine weighs 3.3kg, making this more portable than gaming laptops tend to prove in action.

If all those specs aren’t enough, the Titan just took out an award at CES 2023, under the ‘Computer Hardware & Components’ category.

Of course, with all that power, the Titan GT77 won’t arrive cheap.

The base model, with a RTX 4080 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage starts at US$4,299, which will shake out to be well over $6,200 with taxes.

More firm local pricing and availability coming soon.

 



