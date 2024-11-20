The long boarding delay for Microsoft’s brand spanking new Flight Simulator 2024 continues.

As of 11am on Wednesday Microsoft was still working to fix server related issues that were locking people out of its Flight Simulator 2024 game.

The launch cock-up has left people who bought the game, which costs up to $300 in Australia, in an ungenerous mood.

“We are continuing to work to resolve the server-related issues that have resulted in long loading times and service outages in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024,” Microsoft said in a statement on X on Wednesday morning.

“Users can check the current service status for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on the Xbox Support Status page.”

Those who followed this advice were met with a graphic that stated “outage reported, we’re working on the issue, resolution pending”.

Earlier, MS had posted: “We are aware of user reports of long initial loading times into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

“With so many users initialising the sim concurrently, we have a large number of server requests. We are working to help resolve the issues as soon as possible.

“For users whose initial load is past 90% and no longer progressing, we recommend a reboot. Otherwise we advise waiting to allow the loading to proceed as normal.”

It wasn’t the only glitch the MS crew was attempting to deal with. Earlier this morning Microsoft said it was “aware of reports of aircraft missing from the My Library and Aircraft Select screens in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This issue is related to the server issues we are currently working to resolve”.

Sympathy from the gaming community was in short supply.

“Thanks for the update, but this doesn’t really tell us anything new,” wrote one user on X. “We’re still in the dark about progress or an ETA for resolution. More substantial updates would really help manage expectations. From Someone who paid $129 and has been at 97% loading for 5:36:04.”

“This launch was a disaster,” wrote another.

A third said: “So glad I paid $200 to not be able to play this game.”

“I was gonna fly from Manchester to Palma,” lamented a fourth. Sadly, the airport – which had only just opened – was closed for maintenance.