Moves To Cut Out Dodgy Product Certification Announced

By | 23 May 2025

Have you ever suspected that the performance or specs of a product were dodgy or that reviews were based on engineering samples as opposed to a finished go to market product or whether certifications on a product that were done by Chinese labs were genuine.

It now appears that the US Federal administration had become concerned about the testing of products and above all the certifications of products such as mobile phones security cameras and products that pose a risk such as appliances.

This week the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved to introduce new regulations prohibiting Chinese laboratories that pose potential national security risks from testing electronic devices intended for the U.S. and markets such as Australia and Europe.

The decision, reached unanimously, aims to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure by preventing labs with suspected ties to the Chinese Communist Party, state-owned enterprises, or military from certifying electronics such as smartphones, cameras, and computers.

Currently, around 75% of electronics used in markets such as Australia and the USA are  tested in China-based laboratories, a practice the FCC believes could compromise security. FCC Chair Brendan Carr emphasized that foreign-controlled labs could facilitate the entry of insecure technology into the country.

The new rules build on previous restrictions, including the FCC’s 2022 ban on approvals for telecommunications equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and other Chinese companies. The agency has also proposed further limitations that could extend the prohibition to all testing facilities in China and other foreign adversaries.

In addition, the FCC advanced a measure requiring entities with substantial connections to China or other foreign adversaries to disclose their FCC licenses and authorizations. The commission is investigating multiple Chinese firms to determine whether they are attempting to circumvent existing restrictions.



