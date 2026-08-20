Chinese smart-home appliance brand MOVA is stepping up its push into Australia, securing distribution through JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman as it seeks to establish itself across floor care, outdoor equipment, kitchen appliances and consumer electronics.

The company used a media event in Sydney to showcase an extensive product pipeline spanning robotic vacuum cleaners, wet-and-dry floor cleaners, cordless vacuums and wire-free robotic lawnmowers, as well as pool and window-cleaning robots, coffee machines, garden tools, pet-care products, air treatment and personal-care devices.

MOVA is positioning itself as a premium “AI smart living” brand rather than another low-cost entrant from China. However, home cleaning remains its most established category and the area in which it has so far gained the greatest recognition.

Its Australian expansion comes as major appliance and consumer electronics retailers broaden their ranges of Chinese-developed products, particularly in categories where robotics, artificial intelligence and automated navigation are driving rapid product development.

MOVA entered the Australian floor-care market in May 2025 through JB Hi-Fi, before expanding into Harvey Norman and The Good Guys and launching a local online store. Its initial Australian range included the X4 Pro wet-and-dry floor cleaner and the Z50 Ultra and P50 Pro Ultra robot vacuum cleaners.

The company is now seeking to build on that launch with products across a much wider range of household categories.

MOVA Australia and New Zealand country manager Nancy Zhang said the Australian expansion followed research involving 4,000 homeowners and was designed around the characteristics of local homes and outdoor spaces.

“Australian homes are different, and you also have hilly terrain where our lawn-mowing technology is superior,” Zhang said.

The research formed part of an attempt to avoid simply importing an international product range without adapting it to local conditions, according to the company. MOVA said it examined Australian cleaning, home-maintenance and gardening habits before approaching the country’s major retailers.

The strategy appears to have found an audience among retailers searching for products with new features at a range of price points.

One retail executive described MOVA’s products as “incredibly well designed”, while a JB Hi-Fi executive said the company appeared capable of generating incremental sales for retailers.

“This is no fly-in, test-the-market and fly-out Chinese brand,” the JB Hi-Fi executive said. “This is a company that appears to be delivering the products that could expand sales for retailers.”

MOVA marketing director Kattie Lu said the company regarded Australia as a long-term market rather than a short-term sales opportunity.

“Our move into the Australian market is a long-term play,” Lu said.

“I think we got very lucky because we basically started last year, when we initially knocked on the door of JB Hi-Fi. They were very excited about the brand and our products.

“We are delivering products that have features that are different to other competitors, and I think retailers are very receptive to our new technologies.

“We started on a small scale, and then we started to build the whole range with all the major retailers.”

The company’s core cleaning products compete on features including high-powered suction, obstacle detection, edge cleaning, automated maintenance and navigation. Its robot vacuum docks can automate tasks such as emptying dust bins, refilling water tanks and washing and drying mop pads.

MOVA is also differentiating its products through roller-mop systems, continuous clean-water washing, hot-water cleaning, detergent dispensing and brushes and mops designed to extend into edges and corners.

The company said artificial intelligence and computer vision were being used to address persistent problems faced by earlier generations of domestic robots, including navigating around furniture, identifying objects and cleaning corners that fixed-format devices could not reach.

Independent testing of the P50 Pro Ultra has found strong hard-floor pickup, effective pet-hair collection and competent navigation around furniture. Such results will be important as MOVA seeks to persuade Australian consumers to consider an unfamiliar brand in categories already contested by established international manufacturers and a growing field of Chinese rivals.

MOVA is a key brand within the privately owned Dreame Group and benefits from the group’s research, manufacturing scale and international supply chain.

That relationship gives MOVA access to technology developed in areas including high-speed motors, LiDAR mapping, computer vision, automated navigation and self-maintaining docking stations. It also helps explain how a relatively young brand has been able to bring products to market across so many categories in a short period.

MOVA and Dreame offer some products in similar categories, although MOVA is being positioned as a distinct brand with an emphasis on ambitious design, premium technology and a broad smart-home ecosystem.

Its products are intended to cover premium, “affordable premium” and value segments, allowing retailers to range the brand at different price points instead of restricting it to the top end of the market.

That positioning will be tested in a difficult retail environment. Australian consumers remain under pressure from elevated living costs and are scrutinising discretionary purchases more carefully, particularly for appliances costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Lu acknowledged that market conditions were tough but said consumers remained willing to buy premium appliances when the products addressed a clear need.

“Customers are still looking for and buying premium products that really fit their needs,” she said. “They’re getting smarter in their research.

“Some don’t need a lot of stuff. Instead, they are researching the right choice, which is where we can deliver a solution.”

The company’s international expansion has been rapid. MOVA said it launched in Europe in early 2024 before expanding into Germany and Southeast Asia and entering North America later that year. By early 2025, the brand said it was operating in more than 30 countries and regions.

Its distribution model has also shifted. While MOVA initially depended heavily on Amazon and direct-to-consumer sales, it has increasingly pursued shelf space with mainstream electronics and appliance retailers.

In Australia, the support of JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman gives the brand broad national exposure and provides consumers with an opportunity to inspect its products before buying them.

The Good Guys said Australian consumers had been impressed by MOVA’s technology. Retail interest, however, does not remove the challenges confronting an emerging appliance brand.

MOVA must still demonstrate that its software, connected features and product ecosystem will remain reliable over time. It will also need to provide spare parts, repairs and after-sales support across a geographically large market.

Those concerns are particularly important in the robotic appliance category, where products combine motors, batteries, pumps, sensors, cameras, mapping software, mobile applications and cloud-based services. A failure in any part of that system can affect the consumer’s experience and create complex warranty or servicing demands.

MOVA is attempting to address those concerns by introducing a global three-year warranty and developing its own service operation in Australia. The company sees local service capacity as critical to building confidence in a brand that remains unfamiliar to many Australian consumers.

The warranty and service commitments will be closely watched as the installed base grows. Strong specifications can help secure an initial sale, but reliability and after-sales support are likely to determine whether MOVA can build lasting market share.

Lu said MOVA would continue looking beyond cleaning and gardening as it identified other household tasks that could be automated.

“In the long term, we also want to explore new categories, and that means looking at what our users’ pain points are,” she said. “That could be window cleaning, where we have a solution.”

The breadth of products shown in Sydney underlined the scale of those ambitions. Instead of building its Australian presence around a single successful vacuum cleaner or floor-care range, MOVA wants to establish an ecosystem covering the home, garden, personal care and pet ownership.

That strategy gives the company more opportunities to grow but also increases the difficulty of maintaining consistent quality, software support and service across a large portfolio.

For Australian retailers, MOVA offers a combination of rapid product development, aggressive specifications and access to the engineering and manufacturing resources of a major Chinese technology group. For consumers, the test will be whether those capabilities translate into durable products and dependable local support.

“We want to stick to our commitment, and we want to keep innovating,” Lu said.

“This is our long-term strategy, and we believe it is the right strategy.”