MOVA is pushing beyond robotic home cleaning in Australia, adding AI-powered toothbrushes, hair-care devices and smart pet products as part of its biggest local product expansion to date.

The Chinese smart-living brand showcased more than 20 new products at an event this morning attended by CEO and Editorial Director David Richards, with the range spanning personal care, pet care, home cleaning, gardens, pools, windows and the kitchen.

While robotic products including the LiDAX Ultra 2000 AWD lawn mower, Rover X10 pool cleaner and V70 Ultra Complete robot vacuum remain central to the expansion, MOVA is also making a play for categories where established appliance and personal-care brands already have a significant presence.

Among the products leading that push are the $399 Fresh 20 VISION electric toothbrush, $499 Aero C hair dryer, $699 Master 10 MultiStyler and $299 NutriPal 10 Ultra smart pet feeder.

The expansion follows MOVA’s Australian entry in May 2025 and reflects an effort to establish the company as a broader premium smart-living brand rather than one focused primarily on home robotics.

AI Comes To The Toothbrush

The MOVA Fresh 20 VISION is a $399 electric toothbrush that adds a camera and computer vision to everyday brushing.

Its AI-powered camera is designed to detect plaque before brushing and identify areas requiring additional attention, with information displayed through the accompanying app.

The toothbrush combines sweeping and sonic vibration technology, which MOVA claims can remove up to 99 per cent of plaque. Bone-conduction voice guidance provides prompts for different areas of the mouth without requiring the user to watch their phone while brushing.

It is also IPX8 waterproof and has a claimed battery life of up to 120 days.

The Fresh 20 VISION is available now through Harvey Norman, Amazon Australia and MOVA’s Australian online store for $399.

MOVA Takes On Premium Hair Care

MOVA is also entering Australia’s increasingly competitive premium hair-care market with two products targeting consumers looking for alternatives to established high-end styling brands.

The $499 Aero C High-Speed Hair Dryer uses the company’s DualForce-Cyclone airflow system, which is designed to distribute air evenly rather than relying primarily on higher temperatures.

Dual NTC sensors take up to 2,000 temperature readings per second to help regulate heat exposure, while MOVA’s GlossFlow system introduces plasma ions into the airflow.

Users can select from five temperature settings and five airflow levels.

The Aero C is available through Harvey Norman online, JB Hi-Fi online and MOVA’s Australian website.

Sitting above it is the $699 Master 10 MultiStyler, an all-in-one styling device combining drying, curling, smoothing and volumising functions.

Seven attachments are included, with Coanda airflow used for automatic curling without clamping hair around the barrel. The device uses a 110,000 RPM motor and continuously monitors temperature during operation.

One of its more unusual features is smart attachment recognition, which can remember preferred settings for different styling heads. The main unit weighs 292 grams, potentially making it easier to handle during longer styling sessions and more practical for travel.

The Master 10 is available now in Lunar Silver and Sakura Pink through Harvey Norman, Amazon Australia and MOVA’s online store for $699.

Smart Feeding For Pets

MOVA’s expansion also extends into pet care with the NutriPal 10 Ultra Smart Pet Feeder.

Priced at $299, the connected feeder has a 4-litre capacity that MOVA says can provide more than 20 days of automatic feeding, depending on feeding schedules and portion sizes.

Owners can create personalised feeding schedules and receive notifications through an app, while a battery backup is designed to keep the feeder operating if mains power is interrupted.

A built-in 1080p HD camera provides a view of pets around mealtime, while two-way voice communication allows owners to speak to them remotely.

The feeder also includes an anti-clogging system designed to accommodate kibble measuring up to 12 mm.

The NutriPal 10 Ultra is expected to arrive through Amazon Australia and MOVA’s local online store, although a specific launch date has not yet been announced.

More Than Home Robotics

The personal and pet-care launches form part of a much larger Australian expansion for MOVA, which says it now has almost two million customers globally.

The company is seeking to apply technology developed for robotic cleaning, including AI, computer vision, sensors and automation, to a wider range of household routines.

MOVA says it is the world’s largest brand by sales volume for both LiDAR robotic lawn mowers and AI binocular robotic lawn mowers, although the company did not provide supporting market data with the announcement.

The new Australian range also comes with a three-year warranty across MOVA products, an important consideration as the company attempts to establish itself in categories dominated by better-known brands.

For MOVA, the challenge will be convincing Australian consumers that technology developed around robotics and automation can translate into useful features in more conventional household products.

The wider MOVA range is expected to roll out in Australia throughout September and October through selected retailers and the company’s Australian online store.