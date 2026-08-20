MOVA has launched more than 20 new AI-powered smart-living products in Australia, with robot vacuums, pool cleaners and lawn mowers forming the centrepiece of an exciting expansion beyond traditional home robotics.

Positioned as an integrated “Intelligent MOVA Universe”, the range spans indoor cleaning, gardens, pools, windows, kitchens, personal care and pet care.

The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete is the flagship robot vacuum, priced at A$3,299.

It combines 42,000Pa suction with MOVA’s MaxiReachX technology, designed to push its side brush 12cm and mop extension 17cm into corners, edges and even beneath furniture.

The company claims the reach is industry-leading, while its StepMaster 2.0 system means the robot can cross thresholds up to 9cm high. It can also recognise an impressive 300 objects as the robot navigates around the home.

Another feature, aimed at reducing ownership costs, is the EcoCyclone bagless dust tank. This feature eliminates the need for disposable dust bags. A 6400mAh battery supports faster charging and Smart Resume, allowing cleaning to continue automatically after recharging.

MOVA is also targeting consumers who prioritise mopping performance with the Z70 Ultra Roller, priced at A$2,999.

The Z70 uses 36,000Pa suction and HydroForce 2.0 Mopping, which continuously refreshes the cleaning roller with running water as it cleans the home’s floors. This design is made to reduce the risk of robots simply spreading dirty water across floors.

The robot’s base station automatically washes the mop at temperatures up to 100°C, empties the robot and manages its charging. MOVA is pushing toward a truly hands-off floor cleaning process for users.

The two indoor products are part of a much broader Australian launch that also includes MOVA’s LiDAX Ultra 2000 AWD robotic lawn mower and Rover X10 robotic pool cleaner.

The company says it now has almost two million customers globally and is applying its AI, mapping and autonomous-navigation technology across a growing range of household tasks.

MOVA ANZ Country Manager Nancy Zhang said the company’s objective was not to add technology that demanded consumers’ attention, but to develop products that give people more time.