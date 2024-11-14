Home > Latest News > Moto’s New Phone And Buds Combo Available From Today

Moto’s New Phone And Buds Combo Available From Today

By | 14 Nov 2024

The latest addition to Motorola’s g series – the g75 5G moto buds edition – is available from today, and you’ll get a buck change from $500.

In the box is the phone, which comes in Succulent Green, Charcoal Grey and Aqua Blue, and a pair of Starlight Blue moto buds.

The handset is the first military-grade certified moto g device, the company says: “The moto g75 5G is accident proof and built to last, able to withstand sudden drops up to 1.2 metres, extreme weather conditions, temperatures and pressure changes.”

It has “sports damage-resistant” Corning Gorilla Glass, IP68 underwater protection and “guards against dust immersion”.

The moto g75 5G and the recently released moto g55 5G come with Motorola software features including Hello UI and Family Space.

They also have moto unplugged, which allows users to switch off from certain applications, notifications or people “when they need to focus”.

Motorola says this reduces the need for a “dedicated ‘weekend’ phone that often contributes to e-waste”.

The phone runs on the latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 mobile platform, has AI features and 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6/6E compatibility.

 

moto g75 5G moto buds edition.

 

The moto g75 5G has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. You can add up to 1TB using a microSD card.

“The phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with Display Colour Boost,” Motorola says. “There is a 50MP camera system with OIS and Quad Pixel technology. The 8MP ultra-wide and macro vision camera captures differing perspectives while the 16MP front camera captures the perfect selfie.

“When editing photos, users can leverage Google Photos, while its built-in AI features, such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, or Magic Editor, can help enhance images.”

The new phone is available at JB Hi-Fi (online only), The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, OfficeWorks, Big W, BingLee, MobileCiti, Amazon and motorola.com.au for RRP $499. 

Charcoal Grey is available in a matte material option, while the others feature soft vegan leather.

You can read more about the moto buds here.



