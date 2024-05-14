Motorola is reportedly working on a new foldable device, the upcoming Razr 50 Ultra (or the Razr Plus 2024), according to tipster SmartPrix.

The leaks suggest this device will not only cost the same as its predecessor, but will also bring with it major hardware upgrades.

This 2024 version of the Motorola Razr Plus will be the company’s first foldable phone with AI-assisted photo and video capture and media editing capabilities.

It’s currently unclear if these capabilities will be provided via an in-house app or the Google Photos app.

The design is expected to remain similar to past models (clamshell-style), and will keep the 3.6-inch cover screen and 6.9-inch inner foldable OLED screen.

The silicon will reportedly be upgraded to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chip. The Razr Plus 2023 features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The RAM will be bumped from 8GB to 12GB, and the new model is also expected to get a battery upgrade, from 3,800mAh to 4,000mAh.

Another notable upgrade is in regard to the camera hardware.

The previous model offered a combination of 12MP and 13MP cameras, and a 32MP selfie sensor.

For the new model, leaks suggest it will come with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 2x optical zoom output.

Additionally, it will reportedly be rated IPX6 against dust and water, boosted from the IP52 rating on its predecessor.

There’s also expected to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will be assisted by face unlock support for biometric authentication.

Finally, the phone will reportedly come with eSIM compatibility, and be available in blue, pink, and a new Spring Green shades.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to hit shelves this coming June, and while pricing has yet to be revealed, it’s tipped to cost the same as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which retails for A$1,499 from Telstra and JB Hi-Fi.

Motorola, along with Lenovo, have recently had some products banned in Germany, and although this new foldable still has to be officially announced, it’s likely it may not make its way to Germany immediately.

Recently, Motorola released two new premium smartphones under its Edge 50 family, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in Australia.

The Edge 50 Fusion is available in Hot Pink (vegan suede), Marshmallow Blue, and Forest Blue (vegan leather) colours from JB Hi-Fi for A$599.

The Edge 50 Pro is currently available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colours from JB Hi-Fi, retailing for A$999.