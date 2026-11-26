Motorola could shake up the foldable smartphone market in early 2027, with its next entry-level Razr tipped to receive several features previously reserved for more expensive models.

Leaked specifications and renders published by Android Headlines suggest the company is preparing to launch the Motorola Razr (2027) in January, several months ahead of its traditional release schedule.

Among the biggest changes is a larger 4-inch external display with a 120Hz refresh rate, bringing the handset into closer competition with Motorola’s premium Razr+ and Razr Ultra devices.

The foldable will reportedly retain a 6.9-inch internal display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola is also expected to increase battery capacity from 4,800mAh to 5,000mAh, while boosting wired charging speeds from 30W to 45W.

Despite the larger battery, the handset will reportedly be thinner than its predecessor, measuring 14.6mm when folded, compared with 15.85mm for the current model. Its weight, however, will increase to 195g.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature improved durability, with IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings and IP4X protection against solid particles.

Powering the device will reportedly be MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7550X chipset, although memory and storage configurations will remain unchanged at 8GB and 256GB respectively.

Software support could prove a sticking point for consumers, with Motorola reportedly planning to offer just three Android operating system upgrades as rival manufacturers extend their update commitments.

Motorola could unveil the new Razr at CES 2027 in Las Vegas, potentially alongside the rumoured Razr Flex, the company’s first book-style foldable smartphone.

The upgraded specifications could make Motorola’s standard Razr a more compelling proposition for consumers unwilling to pay premium prices for foldable technology.

Pricing, Australian availability and launch details for the next-generation Razr+ and Razr Ultra remain unconfirmed.