The Lenovo-owned Motorola which has been releasing a series of phones across the price spectrum in Australia over the last few months, has unveiled a new device – the ThinkPhone 25.

The company is positioning this as a business phone. The design, like the original ThinkPhone, has an Aramid fibre rear panel and the ThinkPhone branding in the bottom corner.

It’s only available in a Pantone Carbon Black colour. It is a durable phone featuring an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-SPEC-810H certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i over its 6.36-inch pOLED screen.

It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 25GB of storage space.

Android 14 is installed on the device along with a business-oriented software features, including Motorola’s ThinkShield, Smart Connect, and Moto AI with malware and phishing detection.

Motorola has said that the phone will receive five operating system upgrades and security updates until 2029. This is the same level of support provided with the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

On the back of ThinkPhone 25 is a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera, plus a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. The device also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The 4310mAh battery will, according to Motorola, return 34 hours of use time, and is recharged by using either a wired 68-watt TurboPower charger or a 15W wireless charger.

The ThinkPhone 25 will be released in November, although exact pricing and availability dates for Australia has yet to be confirmed. In the UK, the phone is set to be priced at GBP450 (A$870).