Motorola Unveils New Wireless Earbuds

17 Apr 2024

Motorola has announced new wireless earbuds set to accompany the new Motorola Edge 50 series, available in four colours, and featuring advanced sound tuning by Bose.

The new Moto Buds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC with triple microphones, and high-resolution audio support.

They pair over Bluetooth 5.3 and come with a water-repellent design.

Battery life is said to last up to 9 hours with ANC off, and 42 hours with the charging case. Two hours of playback time is gained with 10 minutes of charging.

They will be available in Starlight Blue, Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Kiwi Green. They are expected to retail for £49 (approx. A$95), from mid-May. Official Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

Moto Buds

The Moto Buds+ come with dual drivers with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters in each bud.

They will support high resolution audio, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Head Tracking on supported Motorola devices.

ANC can eliminate up to 46dB of surrounding noise, and battery life is expected to last up to 8 hours with ANC off and 38 hours with the charging case. Three hours of playback time is gained from 10 minutes of charging, wireless charging is offered, and the buds are water resistant.

Additionally, these buds come with advanced sound tuning by Bose, and have two triple microphone systems, which assist with noise cancellation and noise suppression. There’s also ‘CrystalTalk AI’ which uses algorithms to ease noise in windy conditions.

The Moto Buds+ will be available in Forest Grey and Beach Sand colours, and are expected to retail for £129 (approx. A$250). Official Australian pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Moto Buds+



