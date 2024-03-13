Motorola has announced some new budget-friendly smartphones, set to be released sometime in the near future. They are refreshes of the Moto G Power, and Moto 5 5G.

The 2024 Moto G Power comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera with image stabilisation, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

The chipset is a MediaTek Dimensity 7020, and it comes with 128GB internal storage with a microSD slot, 8GB RAM, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging.

It also features a fingerprint-resistant back cover that was made from vegan leather, which has been claimed to provide a “stunning, premium design and comfortable feel.”

It’s said to be hitting retailers on March 29th, however, it’s unclear if this includes Australia. Price is said to be around U$300 (approx. A$454).

Next up is the Moto G 5G, which has a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a 50MP camera with a macro lens.

It’s a 5G capable phone, equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and 4GB RAM. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with quick charging, and it ships with 128GB internal storage, with an expandable microSD slot.

This phone will be available in the US from March 21st, with wider availability starting May 2nd. It will retail for U$200 (approx. A$302).

Official pricing and availability for Australia will be confirmed soon.

Additionally, the company also recently released the refreshed version of its G Play smartphone, which retails for U$150 (approx. A$226).