Motorola who are knocking on the door of Samsung in the Android smartphone market, having already snared the #3 spot is set to make a big announcement on the 17th of April in Australia.

ChannelNews understands that the Lenovo owned brand will not launch the much-acclaimed Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, but they do have several new devices which we have been told by local management is “pretty special”.

Some claim it it could be the Moto G64 5G device which comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Or a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra which has a curved screen, metallic sides, and a leather finish and three cameras on the back, one which relies on a new generation of folded lens zoom hardware.

Also talked about is the Edge 50 Fusion which has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It also has a 50-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera as well as a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

Then there is Motorola’s exclusive deal with Pantone which has seen the release of devices in Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal colours.

At Australia’s largest smartphone retailer JB Hi Fi Motorola is today sitting alongside Apple and Samsung in prime positions after the dumping of Oppo smartphones that failed to sell.

So far, we haven’t heard anything regarding the pricing strategy, with some observers claiming that Motorola “desperately needs a premium hero device” to compete with Samsung who are looking to possibly drop the Galaxy branding with a new name in the offing that will appeal to a younger audience that are buying Apple devices.

At this stage it’s assumed that Motorola will introduce a new Edge 50 family at its April 17th event, it’s unclear when these new devices will go on sale. With the market tipped to get more information next week when Motorola’s 2024 flagship plans are officially spelt out.