Motorola is taking it right up to the big boys Samsung and Apple in the smartphone market, with a little help from Pantone and high demand for purple- or lilac-coloured mobiles.

The demand for trend setting colours is booming with Sydney based distributor Tempo struggling to keep up with demand for their Pantone coloured accessories now Motorola is set to give cutting edge colours a go as they move to snare the #3 slot in the Australian smartphone market.

Motorola brand has a new Veri Peri Pantone coloured smartphone which just happens to be the Pantone’s Colour of The Year in 2022 with insiders tipping the move to smart colours as “very smart”.

Even Apple is flogging a purple smartphone with the new Motorola Edge range also packing some very impressive hardware with their new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packing a 200MP camera a top end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a charger that can charge a phone in 7 minutes.

The partnership between the two big global brands, will see Motorola seeking Pantone’s advice on future smartphones in Australia which could also see them team up to deliver a range of Pantone coloured accessories next year.

The new Veri Peri coloured launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Neo will also see the device sold in Black Onyx in Australia with carriers now clamouring to range the new Motorola product offerings ahead of Chines brands.

The devices which are designed in Chicago also saw the famous US brand announce a partnership with the famous Chicago Bulls today.

In Australia Motorola are already a sponsor of the Penrith Panthers who play the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

Motorola decided to go with Pantone colours after research data on colour and colour choices.

The Motorola Edge 30 series consists of three new models, that include the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Neo.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 6.55-inch FHD+ P-OLED with the same fast 144Hz refresh rate as the Edge 30 Ultra.

The Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 50MP 1/1.55″ wide shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, there’s a 32MP 1/2.8″ selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is perhaps one of the most exciting flagship smartphones of the year with both Apple and in particular Samsung set to face competition of this new device.

It’s being positions as the new top model above the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro fand boasts the first 200-megapixel camera ever put into a smartphone.

This top end position could go next month when Motorola are tipped to launch their new top end Razr foldable in Australia.

The Ultra model has Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is supported by 8 GB or 12 GB of fast LPDDR5 working memory and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The large top model weighs 198.5 grams and is equipped with a 6.67-inch Endless Edge display.

The OLED display offers a refresh rate of 144 hertz, the 4,610 mAh battery is charged via cable with a whopping 125 watts, while wirelessly b50 watts are possible.

A correspondingly fast power adapter is even already included with the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo has been described as a “small giant” because it comes with a 6.28-inch OLED display including Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

With 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 mm and a weight of 155 grams, the Neo fits well in the pocket and should offer a good runtime thanks to the Snapdragon 695 5G despite its 4,020 mAh battery, which can also be charged quickly with 68 watts. Wireless charging with a maximum of 5 watts is also offered.

Motorola also offers 8 GB of working memory and 128 GB or 256 GB of system memory.

You also have the choice of the new Veri Peri Pantone colour.