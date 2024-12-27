Lenovo owned Motorola, one of the fastest growing Android smartphone brands in Australia is facing a ban following a ruling by a US Judge.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is set to take action against the Lenovo owned Motorola Mobility following claims that the Chinese owned Company infringed patents owned by Ericsson.

The decision which does not affect Australia could lead to a ban on U.S. imports of the phones if the decision is upheld.

An ITC judge said in an initial ruling, that the smartphones violate Ericsson’s patent rights in 5G wireless technology, handing Sweden-based Ericsson a preliminary victory in its international patent licensing dispute with China-based Lenovo.

The Company who are now selling affordable AI-capable manufacture the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a relatively cheap phone.

The issue, which involves 5G wireless technology, could impact Motorola’s Moto G, Edge and Razr lines of devices which Ericsson claim infringes on their patented technology.

The U.S. isn’t the only country where the two companies are in legal conflict.

According to Reuters, Motorola and Sony Ericsson are embroiled in patent lawsuits in South America, the United Kingdom and North Carolina. So far, Sony Ericsson has scored initial victories in Brazil and Columbia.

Similar to the Apple iPhone ban the International Trade Commission will only be able to implement the ban if the issue is upheld by a commission, which is set to happen in April 2025.