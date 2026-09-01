Motorola is set to use IFA 2026 in Berlin to unveil another Swarovski-adorned Razr, as the smartphone maker continues to push its foldable devices further into the fashion and luxury technology market.

While Motorola has confirmed a new Swarovski-branded Razr is coming at IFA, Australian management is understood to be holding back on the launch of the latest fashion-focused model locally until later this year, with Australian pricing and availability yet to be announced.

A teaser published by Motorola ahead of IFA, which kicks off in Berlin this week, provides the first official glimpse of the device. It shows a black Razr-style foldable with a diamond-patterned rear finish and Swarovski crystal detailing.

Reports suggest the device will be called the Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition, although Motorola has yet to officially confirm the name.

Leaked renders point to a considerably darker and more understated design than last year’s Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. The new model is expected to feature a quilted black rear panel dotted with Swarovski crystals, additional crystal detailing below the external display and a larger statement crystal incorporated into the hinge.

The move follows Motorola’s growing effort to position its Razr foldables as fashion accessories as much as smartphones.

Last year’s Razr 60 Swarovski Edition formed part of Motorola’s Brilliant Collection, pairing the foldable with the Swarovski-finished Moto Buds Loop. The Razr 60 featured a 3D quilted finish in Pantone Ice Melt and 35 individually positioned Swarovski crystals, including a larger 26-facet crystal mounted on the hinge. In Australia, the Razr 60 Swarovski model launched exclusively through Harvey Norman in December 2025 for $1,499.

The forthcoming model appears to take the same jewellery-inspired concept in a different direction, swapping the bright Ice Melt treatment for a black finish that gives the crystal treatment a more restrained appearance.

Underneath the Swarovski treatment, reports indicate the new edition will largely share its hardware with the regular Razr 70. That is expected to include a 6.9-inch internal OLED display, 3.6-inch external display, MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor, 4,500mAh battery, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Leaked packaging also points to a transparent protective case, USB-C cable and 33W charger being included.

Motorola has yet to confirm whether any of those specifications will change for the Swarovski Edition, with the major point of difference expected to be its materials, crystal treatment and limited-edition positioning rather than a substantial hardware upgrade.

The Australian retail opportunity is particularly interesting.

Motorola already has Swarovski-branded products on sale locally, including the Edge 70 Swarovski Edition, which is currently listed by both JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for $1,099. That model combines Motorola’s ultra-thin Edge 70 design with Swarovski crystals and a Pantone Cloud Dancer finish.

Motorola also demonstrated there is a local market for a more exclusive Swarovski Razr when it launched the Razr 60 Brilliant Collection through Harvey Norman late last year.

That established retail footprint makes an Australian launch of the new IFA model increasingly plausible, particularly if Motorola and its retail partners have been encouraged by sales of the company’s existing Swarovski devices.

What remains to be revealed is how much of a premium Motorola will put on the new model.

The previous Razr 60 Swarovski Edition carried a significant premium for its crystal finish and limited-edition positioning, suggesting the new black Swarovski Razr will again sit towards the top of Motorola’s foldable range.

Motorola is expected to reveal full details at IFA 2026 in Berlin, including the phone’s official name, specifications and initial launch markets. Australian pricing and availability are expected to follow later in the year.