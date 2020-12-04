US designed smartphone brand Motorola who is about to deliver an Android 11 update set to take on Samsung with a DeX type feature.

The Lenovo company was caught out when a video for the new 800 series Qualcomm 888 Snapdragon processor revealed their mid-range Moto G phones being used to check off a to-do list, capture screenshot images and email them to others, all without having to minimise any of the windows.

“Take multitasking to the next level in a desktop mode, allowing you to take a closer look at things like videos, artwork and documents on a larger display”, Motorola claimed.

See new Snapdragon Video here:

The feature is almost identical to Samsung’s DeX mode.

The Motorola desktop mode also appears to include a taskbar with buttons for the app launcher.

According to XDA Developers, Motorola is also working on a level of integration between a PC and phone with a new app called “Mobile desktop”.

ChannelNews understands that Lenovo PC’s could also contain software that highlights capabilities on a Motorola smartphone.

The app will allow users to connect the two devices with USB or Wi-Fi to share files and possibly launch apps and mirror notifications.

Other features arriving with Android 11 include a mode that allows users to use the phone’s ultra-wide lens to fit family into video calls, a console-like gaming experience and a built-in media launcher compatible with any TV.

“We are very excited with our new platform, as it reinforces our vision to bring experiences and capabilities that maximise the power of our smartphones and more. 2021 will mark the 10th generation of Moto G and nothing would make us prouder than bringing 800-series experience to this family”, said Motorola Mobility president Sergio Bunac.