Motorola is ramping up its 2025 smartphone rollout with the official launch of the Edge 60s on May 8 in China, part of a broader debut for the Edge 60 and Razr 60 series in the local market.

The company has released a new commercial for the Edge 60s, showcasing the device ahead of its formal unveiling.

The Edge 60s, expected to be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion already available globally, will be joined by the standard Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro in the Chinese lineup.

The new model is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch curved-edge P-OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chip, paired with a sizeable 5,500mAh battery supporting both 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Camera specs include a 32MP selfie shooter and a rear setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with OIS, plus a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens. It also boasts IP68/IP69 durability and will come in mint, pink, and purple.

Meanwhile, global hands-on impressions of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which recently went on pre-order in India, are generating buzz. According to Tech Advisor, the Edge 60 Pro is a genuine mid-range contender that could challenge the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56.

Powered by a Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, the Pro model packs a bright 6.7-inch P-OLED display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, a 6,000mAh battery, and Motorola’s clean Android 15-based interface enhanced with a suite of AI tools, including the new ‘Next Move’ assistant powered by Perplexity AI.

The Edge 60 Pro’s early reviews, including highlight its premium design, robust build, and impressive display. However, questions remain about camera performance, particularly against Google’s computational photography edge.

Available in configurations up to 512GB and priced from ₹30,000 (A$560), the Edge 60 Pro is shaping up to be one of Motorola’s strongest offerings in recent years.