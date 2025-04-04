Motorola’s upcoming foldable is quickly becoming one of the worst-kept secrets in tech, with yet another leak revealing more details about the Razr Plus (2025).

This time, newly surfaced marketing images suggest the device is gunning straight for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing fresh colours, an upgraded hinge, and a host of premium features.

This latest leak, again courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, follows last week’s reveal of a unique wood-backed edition of the Razr Plus (2025), which hinted at a more design-focused approach from Motorola this year.

Now, we’re getting our best look yet at the device in action, including its clamshell form factor and cover screen functionality.

The new images confirm that Motorola is embracing variety, with the Razr Plus (2025) appearing in at least four colours: red, green, pink, and tan. Earlier leaks suggested additional finishes, including a sleek black version and the aforementioned wood edition, though it’s still unclear if the latter uses real wood or a synthetic alternative.

The leak also offers a detailed look at the hinge mechanism, which appears more refined than last year’s model. One shot shows the device recording someone playing tennis, using the foldable screen as a built-in viewfinder – a feature reminiscent of classic camcorders. Another image highlights how users can access apps directly from the external display while the phone remains folded.

While today’s leak focuses on design, previous reports suggest the Razr Plus (2025) will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, alongside RAM options ranging from 8GB to a hefty 18GB. Storage configurations could reach up to 2TB, though these higher-end specs may be limited to certain regions.

The foldable’s 6.9-inch pOLED display remains unchanged from last year, but a 4,500mAh battery (up from 4,000mAh) and 68W fast charging could give it an edge over Samsung’s upcoming Z Flip 7, which is expected to stick with 25W charging.

Motorola has yet to confirm an official release date, but given that last year’s Razr launched in June 2024, a similar timeline seems likely for the 2025 model. With multiple leaks now surfacing in quick succession, an official announcement may not be far off.