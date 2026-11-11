Motorola has inadvertently revealed a new wide-format foldable smartphone, the Razr Flex 2027, after the device appeared on the company’s Australian support website, signalling a direct challenge to Samsung’s fast selling Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple’s problem plagued iPhone Duo.

The Lenovo owned brand lists the device as the “Motorola Razr Flex – 2027” on a support page, with the same name also appearing in Motorola’s security updates section. The phone is expected to be ranged in Australia mid next year.

Details of the device had previously been kept under wraps as Motorola pushes further into the premium end of the market, following a year in which it grew locally while both Apple and Samsung sales fell.

What We Know

Neither listing reveals specifications. However, observers claim the Razr Flex will feature a 6.92-inch main display and a 4.97-inch cover screen, powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor found in the existing Razr Fold.

The device is also tipped to be noticeably thicker than rival foldables, a potential drawback for a phone pitched as a more compact alternative to conventional book-style devices.

A Motorola branding video spotted by Brazilian publication TudoCelular briefly shows an unidentified foldable closing. Its wider shape has fuelled speculation that it is the Razr Flex, although nothing in the footage definitively links the two.

A Wider Bet

The wider form factor is the more significant part of the leak. Rather than producing another Galaxy Z Fold-style device, Motorola appears to be experimenting with a screen shape that delivers more viewing space without making the phone unusually tall when folded.

The Razr Fold marked Motorola’s entry into larger book-style foldables, while the recently announced Signature 27, priced at $1,599, signalled a renewed push into premium handsets. A wider Razr would give the brand another weapon against Samsung and Apple at the expensive end of the market.

Local Growth

The leak comes as Motorola continues to gain ground in Australia. IDC data shows the brand’s local market share grew 7% over the past year, with a 17% spike in the early months of 2026.

Telsyte identified Apple, Samsung and Motorola among Australia’s leading smartphone vendors in the first half of 2026, with Motorola and Oppo competing closely for third position.

The current run builds on a dramatic turnaround.

IDC figures show Motorola grew 97.1% across calendar 2024, dwarfing Samsung’s 6% and Apple’s 1.9%, including 105.6% growth in the December quarter while the overall market grew just 3.1%.

Global Momentum

Globally, Motorola is on track to deliver 17% growth for FY2025/26, despite a weak mid-year quarter, although it remains a relatively small global player, sitting ninth with roughly 3% share.

In India, Motorola entered the top five smartphone brands for the first time in Q1 2026, with IDC data showing its share nearly doubling from 4.6% in Q1 2024 to 8.9%.

In Europe, Omdia ranked it the fastest growing top five brand in Q1 2026.

In the US, where it is the third largest smartphone brand, Counterpoint Research data shows Motorola lifted its prepaid market share from 28% to 32% in Q2 2026, despite overall US sales falling 5%.

Foldables have been a key driver. Counterpoint found Motorola recorded the highest growth of any major brand in North America’s foldable market in 2025, capturing 44% share on the back of its Razr 2025 series, while Samsung’s share slipped to 51%.

Motorola has not confirmed the Razr Flex 2027, its specifications, pricing or release date.