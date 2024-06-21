Ahead of its formal unveiling next week, new leaks of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, also known as the Motorola Razr+ (2024), have revealed major upgrades over the Razr 40 Ultra.

A 30-second video that appears to be an official teaser video of the device was shown on X, courtesy tipster @MysteryLupin.

The Razr 50 Ultra will have significantly elevated water resistance. While the Razr 40 Ultra could only manage an IP52 rating, the promo video shows the Edge 50 Ultra being fully submerged in water, accompanied by the phrase “underwater protection”, with the disclaimed text below mentioning an IPX8 resistance.

flip the script pic.twitter.com/MBI8YQj229 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 19, 2024

Another new feature gleaned from the video relates to the upcoming phone’s cameras. While there are only two cameras, the video mentions that the Edge 50 Ultra will be capable of “AI-powered telephoto zoom”.

Rumours have already suggested that Motorola is swapping its ultra-wide for a 2x telephoto camera, though that “AI-powered” qualifier means that there are going to be advanced algorithms likely backing this shift.

As GSM Arena has speculated, the Razr 50 Ultra will likely have a Qualcomm SM8635 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4 nm) chipset. The foldable phone will have a 6.9-inch AMOLED display inside and a 4-inch display on the outside.

The US Twitter channel of Motorola has already hinted at the launch of the upcoming Razr foldable series on June 25.

Australia pricing and availability for the new Razr series should be available once the phone is formally unveiled. For now, perhaps in anticipation of the upcoming launch, retailers such as JB Hi-Fi in Australia are offering the Razr 40 Ultra at a heavily discounted A$799, which is nearly a 50 per cent reduction on its A$1,499 price point.