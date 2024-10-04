Motorola has launched its new Moto Buds in Australia which feature dynamic active noise cancellation technology.

The Moto Buds house 12.4mm audio drivers, supporting hi-res audio with compatible phones.

These drivers are one of the main differences between this model and the more expensive Buds+ which was launched earlier this year. The Buds+ uses dual dynamic drivers versus the single dynamic drivers found in the Moto Buds.

The company says that the Buds offer up to 9 hours of playtime with the ANC turned off, and up to 42 hours of playtime when paired with the included charging case.

The Buds have a charging time of 90 minutes to get it fully charged from naught, though the company claims that just a 10-minute charge can return up to two hours of play time (with the ANC off).

Motorola describes the Moto Buds as “water-repellent”, which means it should be fine for the occasional splash of water or if you happen to be wearing them when there’s a drizzle outside – though you’d need to be careful about jumping into a swimming pool with them.

The in-ear wireless headphones also include a triple microphone setup on each earbud which the company claims allows for better clarity of voice calls. It adds that that the CrystalTalk AI allows a user’s voice to be heard more clearly in loud environments, and an advanced anti-wind noise algorithm too works to enhance voice clarity during calls.

The new Moto Buds are available at Harvey Norman in two colours – Starlight Blue and Coral Peach – for A$148. That price is nearly $100 less than you’d pay for the Buds+.