Motorola has today released one of its most revolutionary devices to date: the ThinkPhone.

The ThinkPhone is designed to team with your Windows PC (or ThinkPad) in the most intuitive, and interesting way we have seen to date.

You can transfer files and images between your ThinkPhone and PC by dragging and dropping between the two devices – or by hitting copy on your phone and paste on your PC (or vice versa).

Phone notifications appear on in your Windows Action centre, and you can click and launch your phone apps on your PC screen.

The 50MP camera on the ThinkPhone can be used as your webcam, too, with the ultra-wide lens used for advanced subject tracking, soo you can move about and stay in the frame.

Even if you don’t have a PC, the ThinkPhone can be used as one, too. Simple hook up an external monitor for a desktop experience, and add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to complete the image. All the usual PC functions are available, typing, right-mouse-clicking.

As you can below, spec-wise this is a beauty, with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a zoomy 144Hz frame, an 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front snapper.

The ThinkPhone is available from today with an RRP of $999. Look out for our review in the coming weeks.

That’s not all the news from Motorola Australia, however.

They have also announced two budget phones that certainly don’t scrimp on the features in pursuit of a lower price point.

At just $329, the Moto g53 is a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, with up to 8GB of memory, and 128GB storage built in, with the option to bump it to 1TB with a microSD card.

Camera-wise, it sports a 50MP camera, with a front-facing 8MP snapper, and a second 2MP camera.

The Moto e13 is even more affordable, at just $149. It also sports a generous 6.5-inch display, with HD+ resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and 64GB of storage built in – which can also be increased to 1TB. The 5000mAh battery will last for days, while the latest version of Android 13 is pre-installed.

The Moto g53 will be available from April 18, with the Moto e13 coming from May 9.