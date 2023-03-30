HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Launches Innovative ThinkPhone, Plus Two Budget Motos

Motorola Launches Innovative ThinkPhone, Plus Two Budget Motos

By | 30 Mar 2023

Motorola has today released one of its most revolutionary devices to date: the ThinkPhone.

The ThinkPhone is designed to team with your Windows PC (or ThinkPad) in the most intuitive, and interesting way we have seen to date.

You can transfer files and images between your ThinkPhone and PC by dragging and dropping between the two devices – or by hitting copy on your phone and paste on your PC (or vice versa).

Phone notifications appear on in your Windows Action centre, and you can click and launch your phone apps on your PC screen.

The 50MP camera on the ThinkPhone can be used as your webcam, too, with the ultra-wide lens used for advanced subject tracking, soo you can move about and stay in the frame.

Even if you don’t have a PC, the ThinkPhone can be used as one, too. Simple hook up an external monitor for a desktop experience, and add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to complete the image. All the usual PC functions are available, typing, right-mouse-clicking.

As you can below, spec-wise this is a beauty, with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a zoomy 144Hz frame, an 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP front snapper.

The ThinkPhone is available from today with an RRP of $999. Look out for our review in the coming weeks.

That’s not all the news from Motorola Australia, however.

They have also announced two budget phones that certainly don’t scrimp on the features in pursuit of a lower price point.

At just $329, the Moto g53 is a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, with up to 8GB of memory, and 128GB storage built in, with the option to bump it to 1TB with a microSD card.

Camera-wise, it sports a 50MP camera, with a front-facing 8MP snapper, and a second 2MP camera.

 

The Moto e13 is even more affordable, at just $149. It also sports a generous 6.5-inch display, with HD+ resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and 64GB of storage built in – which can also be increased to 1TB. The 5000mAh battery will last for days, while the latest version of Android 13 is pre-installed.

The Moto g53 will be available from April 18, with the Moto e13 coming from May 9.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New Motorola Edge 40 And 40 Pro Leaks
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Wilkinson Quits Ingram Micro For HP Gig
First Photo Leak Of 2023 Motorola Razr
Lenovo ThinkStations Co-Designed With Aston Martin
Leaked Motorola Edge 40 Images Look Like Moto X40
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

After TV Streaming Hijack Will Feds Go After Network Streaming
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Marvel Chairman Ousted In Disney Job Cuts
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Nokia Unveils Pure UI
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Medibank Shareholders Launch Class Action
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Leading Distributor Gets Out Of Appliances Business After Losses
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

After TV Streaming Hijack Will Feds Go After Network Streaming
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
COMMENT: Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is planning to legislate in an effort to get TV manufacturers and owners of...
Read More