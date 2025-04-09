Home > Latest News > Motorola Launches Budget Stylus-Equipped Phone

Motorola Launches Budget Stylus-Equipped Phone

9 Apr 2025

Motorola has unveiled its latest budget-friendly stylus smartphone, the Moto G Stylus 2025, offering a surprisingly premium set of features at A$599.

Powering the G Stylus 2025 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs Android 15 out of the box, and there’s a headphone jack – a rare find in 2025. The phone comes in two shades of blue, both with a leather-textured rear panel.

Motorola has also added IP68-rated water and dust resistance, and claims the stylus is 6.4x more responsive than last year’s model.

The stylus can be used for note-taking, drawing, and also integrates with Google’s Circle to Search and Motorola’s AI-powered Sketch to Image tool, allowing users to turn doodles into shareable AI art.

A 6.7-inch pOLED display delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness – impressive numbers for a mid-tier phone.

The camera array includes a 50MP Sony Lytia main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide (with macro mode), and a 32MP selfie camera. AI enhancements like Motorola’s Photo Enhancement Engine and Google’s suite of editing tools sweeten the deal.

Battery life looks strong with a 5,000mAh cell, and fast charging is sorted via 68W TurboPower wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 will be available from April 17 in the US, with Australian availability expected to follow shortly.



