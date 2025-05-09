Motorola is bringing its Edge 60 series to Australia next week with three new models, as confirmed by Motorola’s PR team to Channel News.

Starting at A$499, the Edge 60 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and decent brightness for everyday use.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, paired with 12GB of RAM, which should handle most typical apps and tasks without issue.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto, covering a good range of shooting options. A 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging rounds out the package, likely giving users a full day’s use on a single charge.

The Edge 60s (starting at A$389) is the more affordable option in the lineup, retaining much of the core specs of the Edge 60 but with a few compromises.

The 50MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide should still deliver great image quality, though they’re not as advanced as the Edge 60’s setup. Powered by the same Dimensity 7400 chip and paired with a 5,500mAh battery, it will still offer a smooth user experience at a more accessible price point.

For those looking for premium features at a slightly higher price, the Edge 60 Pro is available for A$649. It offers a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Powered by the Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, it features a 6,000mAh battery with 68W charging, providing all-day power. Its 50MP main camera with OIS and 13MP ultrawide.

Motorola’s Edge 60 series will hit Australian shelves in mid-May, following its release in China and other global markets earlier this month.