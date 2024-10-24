Home > Latest News > Motorola Cuts Razr 50 Deal With Optus: In-Store Today

Motorola’s new Razr 50 foldable is now available, and there is only one place you can get your hands on one.

ChannelNews reported exclusively on October 18 that the Razr was set to drop, along with some of the specs, and now we can reveal more.

The revamped hinge means it is easier to flick open or snap the device shut with one hand, Motorola says. 

The Razr 50 has a fully functional 3.6″ external screen, more than twice the size of its predecessor, which includes Google’s Gemini app, and can be personalised.

“In this latest iteration, we are again challenging the status quo, bringing cutting-edge foldable screen technology to consumers,” Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific, said.

 

Motorola Razr 50.

He described as Razr 50 as like having two phones: “You have the large external display to quickly check and respond to notifications, skip to the next track on Spotify, or pay for items using Google Wallet, and if you need to extend your view simply open the handset to get a full 6.9-inch internal display.”

The external display has a widget panel for favourite apps, replying to messages, using Google Maps, taking photos or playing games. Google Photos can be accessed directly from the external display. There is also a dedicated Spotify panel and a Bose panel to control moto buds+ featuring sound by Bose earbuds.

Consumers can choose from a new suite of clock faces, and the home screen displays photos, animated characters and template designs.

Via moto ai you can employ Style Sync to create wallpapers based on what you’re wearing, and Magic Canvas to generate images based on a text prompt.

The Razr 50 is available in Beach Sand and Spritz Orange (both vegan leather) and Koala Grey (vegan suede), and it has contoured edges.

 

Razr 50 from Motorola.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is used on the external display, and the device has IPX8-rated underwater protection that allows the device to withstand submersion in 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

The main camera is 50MP high-res and you can use All-Pixel Focus “to get faster, more accurate performance no matter the lighting conditions”. 

There is a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, and a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Battery-wise, you’re looking at 4200mAh and, for charging, the device has 30W TurboPower charging capabilities and 15W wireless charging capabilities.  

Motorola Razr 50.

Motorola says it’s one of the world’s first flip phones to come with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, “enabling improved power efficiency”. It adds that the MediaTek APU 655 chipset “supports smoother visuals and enhances AI task efficiency”.

Motorola’s software platform, Hello UX, allows users to choose their own fonts, colours and icons.

The Razr 50 is available exclusively at Optus to buy outright for $1,198.80 or with OptusPay to pay it off over time on an eligible Optus plan.



